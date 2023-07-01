IDN-InDepthNews

Peace Planners: Awake!

By René Wadlow, President, Association of World Citizens GENEVA. 23 July 2023 (IDN) — The recent NATO Summit in Vilnius is an indication that the war planning community is busy at work in the spirit of Von Clausewitz that war is a continuation of politics by other means. Thus, there is a need for the peace […]

