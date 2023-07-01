IDN-InDepthNews

By Robert Mizo* This article was issued by the Toda Peace Institute and is being republished with their permission. NEW DELHI. 26 July 2023 (IDN) — The end of June brought monsoon rains to North India as it always does. The rains were a welcome respite from the scorching heat the region reeled under since March. The […]
The Significance of the United States Rejoining UNESCO
By Jan Servaes* PARIS. 26 July 2023 (IDN) — When former US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2017, it seemed like an essential part of his determination to make America great again. Meanwhile, China has filled the gap left by the US’s absence from […]
When Politics Spark Smiles & Trigger Loud Laughter…
By Thalif Deen UNITED NATIONS. 25 July 2023 (IDN) — Ronald Reagan, a former US President and ex-Hollywood movie star of the 1950s, peppered most of his speeches with hilarious anecdotes. Joking about the faltering Soviet Cold War economy, Reagan recounted a May Day parade in Red Square where the Russians were displaying their sophisticated […]
The Oppenheimer Film, The Nuclear Bombing of Japan and The Lies Told
By Jonathan Power* LUND, Sweden. 25 July 2023 (IDN) — This is what is missing from Christopher Nolan’s powerful film, “Oppenheimer”- the story of the making of the atomic bomb: Yes, one can blame the wartime leadership of Japan for persisting with the war when the evidence was overpowering that Japan along with Germany had […]
A New Hub For ‘Anime’ Is Born in Southern Africa
By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network NEW YORK | LUSAKA. 24 July 2023 (IDN) — Zambia, well known for its copper, emeralds, and other pricey gems, may soon have a new feather in its cap as a hub for aspiring Zambian artists and other creators eager to try their hand in the newest Anime scene. […]
New Pact with Tunisia Aims to Combat Deadly Sea Migration
By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network NEW YORK | TUNIS. 24 July 2023 (IDN) — A memorandum of understanding was signed between the European Union and Tunisia to combat irregular migration that has led most recently to the deaths of 29 migrants from impoverished or war-torn countries seeking a better life in Europe. The memorandum […]
Ghanaian Pleads for Help Finding Missing Journalist Brother
By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network NEW YORK. 24 July 2023 (IDN) — It’s been over four years since assassins came to his neighborhood, waited for investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela, and then shot him in his car. “We heard the gunshot,” Kamilu Ibrahim Tahidu, Divela’s brother, recalled in a recent interview with the Committee […]
Sub-Saharan Africa: Wealth Tax and Wealth Redistribution
Viewpoint by Khanyisa Mbalati The writer was an Intern with the South Centre Tax Initiative. GENEVA. 24 July 2023 (IDN | SouthViews) — Sub-Saharan Africa is arguably one of the most unequal regions in the world, with high levels of income, gender and social inequality. The region is home to a large number of low-income countries. The […]
Cuba Slams US Deployment of Nuclear Submarine in Its Waters
By Ben Chacko LONDON, 23 July 2023 (IDN | Morning Star) — Cuba has protested at the over the US deployment of a nuclear-armed submarine to its waters. The Cuban Foreign Ministry said (on 16 July) a nuclear submarine equipped with Trident II ballistic missiles had entered waters around Guantánamo Bay, the illegal US military base […]
Peace Planners: Awake!
By René Wadlow, President, Association of World Citizens GENEVA. 23 July 2023 (IDN) — The recent NATO Summit in Vilnius is an indication that the war planning community is busy at work in the spirit of Von Clausewitz that war is a continuation of politics by other means. Thus, there is a need for the peace […]