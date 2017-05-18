OPINION

Harmonise Renewables with Migratory Species Conservation

By Bradnee Chambers

Dr. Bradnee Chambers is Executive Secretary of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) an environmental treaty under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Following are excerpts from his keynote address at the side event on May 17 in the margins of the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn. – The Editor

BONN (IDN-INPS) - 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change are groundbreaking and highly synergic agreements. Together they provide a vision and an agenda for shared prosperity and peace on a healthy planet.

To realize the vision, climate change needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. It is already impacting nearly all aspects of human societies and the natural environment.

Energy lies at the heart of these two agendas. 2030 Agenda has established the first ever universal goal on energy, SDG7: to “Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” SDG7 includes the target: “By 2030, increase substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix.”

Energy production is also responsible for 35 per cent of our greenhouse gas emissions, while energy use in transport and industry accounts for another 35 per cent.

Transitioning to sustainable energy systems that meet every one’s needs and that do so cleanly, reliably and affordably -- is essential for sustainable development and the real solution to climate change.This is already happening.

Smart governments are shifting public policy to embrace renewable energy as part of their energy mix and to drive energy efficiency.

In the United States, solar energy already employs more Americans in the power sector than oil, gas, and coal combined. China aims to increase its renewable energy by about 40 per cent by 2020. India’s solar capacity is expected to double next year. Saudi Arabia plans to install 700 megawatts of solar and wind power.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, $270 billion was invested globally in renewable energy in 2014.

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that 6.5 million people around the world work in the clean energy sector.

The world is now adding more capacity for renewable power than fossil fuel generating capacity. In 2013, the world added 143 gigawatts of capacity for renewable power compared to 141 gigawatts of capacity for fossil fuels.

CMS (Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals) has been considering the effects of climate change on migratory species for more than 20 years.

Impacts of climate change on migratory species are already evident; these are expected to exacerbate in the years to come.

Recent studies revealed that the Red knot (Calidris canutus) and Sanderling (Calidris alba) had been shrinking in size because of nutritional mistiming at their breeding grounds. Their bills in particular were becoming smaller. This meant in turn that they were not able to reach their normal food at their wintering grounds in Banc d’Arguin, and they were eating seagrass roots instead of bivalves. The changes had been noticed over a very short period of just 20 years.

Many reptiles are reliant on temperature sex determination, as are some birds and fish. Temperatures of 29.2°C produce a 50:50 sex ratio in sea turtle populations; including the green turtle, hawksbill turtle, leatherback turtle, loggerhead turtle and the olive ridley turtle. Higher temperatures will lead to the feminisation of populations17, which will affect breeding success.

Polar marine mammals are expected to suffer due to a decline in protective and breeding habitats. The bowhead whale and the narwhal or narwhale require the Arctic sea ice to provide them with protection, whilst other species such as the polar bear and the ringed seal rely upon this habitat to breed and feed. he narwhal, or narwhale, is a medium-sized toothed whale that possesses a large "tusk" from a protruding canine tooth. It lives year-round in the Arctic waters around Greenland, Canada, and Russia. Wikipedia

Baleen whales, a number of fish (e.g. basking shark) and bird species (e.g. Humboldt penguin, Balearic shearwater, Bermuda petrel, short-tailed albatross) are reliant on abundant zooplankton either directly, or to nourish their prey: krill, fish and cephalopod populations. These species will be negatively affected by changes in marine ecosystems and food-webs as increasing sea temperatures cause zooplankton abundance to decline. Algae are also predicted to decline as they grow beneath the sea ice. Numerous cetaceans that feed in the Arctic such as the bowhead whale and three right whale species will be affected as krill abundances decline.

Extreme temperatures have been known to cause mortality in the West African manatee as sections of river can become isolated from the main flow, leaving pools or channels vulnerable to intense heating.

Of species listed on CMS Appendix I, sea turtle populations are likely to suffer the most from sea level rise. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) predicted that a sea level rise of 0.5m (well below even the most optimistic projections) will eliminate 32% of sea turtle nesting grounds. If sea levels rise significantly higher than this, which is expected, many more vital nesting sites will be threatened.

CMS is working on different fronts to endeavor to minimize these impacts and allow migratory specie to cope with changes: CMS COP11 (11th session of the Conference of Parties to the Convention) adopted a Programme of Work on climate change and migratory species. Identification and implementation of adaptation measures are important in the case of migratory species.

However, it is also thought that for many species these might not be sufficient particularly under the worst climate change scenarios. Mitigation is therefore also necessary. In this regard, CMS fully supports policies towards the rapid increase of renewable energy capacity.

However, as many other developments, renewable energy technologies can have negative impacts on the environment. In the case of migratory species, there is already such evidence. CMS, AEWA (Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds) and BirdLife produced a review of these impacts that was presented at COP11.

Some examples:

A recent (2014) publication has estimated the mortality of bats in the U.S. per year between 600,000 and 900,000. Some species are more affected than others. The hoary bat, a long-distance migrant, appears to be particularly affected.

In the Altamont Pass in California, one study found about 4,000 wind turbines killed 67 golden eagles and 1,127 birds of prey in a year.

In Southern Spain, 252 wind turbines located in an area, used by many birds of prey and on the migratory path of many large birds, killed 124 birds of prey in a year. At another location in southern Spain 256 turbines killed 30 griffon vultures and 12 common kestrels.

Power lines are one of the major causes of unnatural deaths for birds in a large part of the African-Eurasian Flyways with, for example, many millions of birds falling victim to collisions each year in Germany alone.

In several European countries, a relatively high proportion of collision victims involve endangered species e.g. European Spoonbill and Black-tailed Godwit in the Netherlands, and bustards and eagle species in Spain, Portugal and Hungary.

The problem is also believed to be serious in Africa. In South Africa, for example, the survival of several critically endangered species, such as Blue Crane is believed to be severely threatened due to collisions with power lines.

Bird mortality by electrocution is a global problem that has become more prevalent in recent years as energy demand increases, resulting in infrastructure growth often in previously undeveloped areas.

Electrocution by power lines is among the main causes of vulture decline in Europe, significantly affecting the Egyptian Vulture population in Canary Islands and the Griffon Vulture population in Israel.

As many as 66 percent of young Cape vultures were electrocuted or killed by flying into power lines, according to a new study on this threatened species.

There are only 12, 000 of these birds still alive, with about 80 percent of the global population in South Africa.

These impacts are not an unavoidable price to pay. Impacts can be minimized, we know how to do it and we can further improve our approaches.

By doing so, we will contribute to achieving several other SDGs, those directly addressing the conservation of biological resources such as 14 and 15 in the first instance, as well as other goals relying on natural resources for their achievement.

SDGs are designed to be achieved in harmony among them and not in conflict.

Adoption of guidelines by CMS COPs and AEWA Meeting of the Parties (MOPs) will minimize the impact of renewable energy technologies deployment on migratory species and powerlines.

Energy task force as a mechanism to promote the implementation of the guidelines and their further development is needed.

The coordination and activities of the Energy Task Force has been funded with the contribution granted by the German Government, through the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) under the Migratory Species Champion Programme.

To this end, the German Government was recognized as Champion Plus for their generous support and commitment towards Reconciling Energy Sector Developments with Migratory Species Conservation for the period 2015-2017.

Sustainable funding is needed and sought to ensure that the Energy Task Force delivers on its work in the years to come. [IDN-InDepthNews – 18 May 2017]

Photo: Dr. Bradnee Chambers

